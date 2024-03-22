Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of 311% compared to the average volume of 1,644 call options.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,330,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 992,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 5,395,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $451.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

