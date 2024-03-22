Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TTC opened at $91.00 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Toro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $681,046. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after buying an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

