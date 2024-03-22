Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Insider Transactions at NOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $19.35 on Friday. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

