Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Elys BMG Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys BMG Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elys BMG Group by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys BMG Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Elys BMG Group by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys BMG Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Elys BMG Group by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

