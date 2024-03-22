StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE FSI opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

