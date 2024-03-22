StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $490.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.62 and its 200-day moving average is $475.94. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $226.19 and a 52-week high of $490.93.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Stories

