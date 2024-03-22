StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $490.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.62 and its 200-day moving average is $475.94. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $226.19 and a 52-week high of $490.93.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
