StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $378,850,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $698,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,811 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $160,720,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1,128.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,727,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

