StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.33 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

