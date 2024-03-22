StockNews.com Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

FWRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Up 6.2 %

FWRD stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $758.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.