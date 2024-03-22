StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Further Reading

