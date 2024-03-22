StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in SuperCom by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

