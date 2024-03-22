StockNews.com Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

ASC opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 559,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 318,770 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

