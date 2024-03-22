StockNews.com Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop
GameStop Trading Up 1.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GameStop by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.