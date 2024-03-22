StockNews.com Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of GME opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.85 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GameStop by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

