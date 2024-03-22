StockNews.com Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITI

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $152,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,780.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,164 shares of company stock worth $662,009 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 631.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.