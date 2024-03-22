StockNews.com Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to “Hold”

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
National Fuel Gas Stock Performance
NFG opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Fuel Gas
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.