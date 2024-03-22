Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of STRS opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the third quarter worth $261,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the third quarter worth $1,096,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the third quarter worth $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

