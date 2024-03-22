Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CFO Sells $33,699.60 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,612 shares in the company, valued at $691,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.