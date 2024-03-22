Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.17. 2,154,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

