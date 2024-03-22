Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 754,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

