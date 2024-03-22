Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.63 on Friday, hitting $336.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,447. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.96. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

