Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,116. The company has a market cap of $388.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.