Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 32,208 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,605. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.