Surge Energy Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

ZPTAF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.