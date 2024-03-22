Surge Energy Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
ZPTAF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.17.
About Surge Energy
