Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Surge Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.17.
