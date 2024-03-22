Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs Sells 3,933 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$29,182.86.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

SGY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.45. 67,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$749.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.829932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Surge Energy

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.