Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 99,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,635,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

