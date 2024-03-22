Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Curtis Howse Sells 6,179 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYF opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

