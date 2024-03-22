T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.12. 82,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,550. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

