Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.19 and last traded at $135.54. 3,308,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,912,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $723.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.