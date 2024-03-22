Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 4.6%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. 259,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 497,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

TH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $943.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 149,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 84,998 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

