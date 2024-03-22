TD Cowen Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a one year low of $259.30 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

