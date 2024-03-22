TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $146.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

