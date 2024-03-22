Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 20,342 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.
Team Trading Up 12.0 %
NYSE TISI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. 6,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Team during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
