Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Caleres in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Caleres Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Caleres by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

