TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 10,300,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,533,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.