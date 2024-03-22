TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 10,300,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,533,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
