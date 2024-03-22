Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.61. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

