TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $236.17 million and approximately $24.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00085418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,242,358 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,930,070 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

