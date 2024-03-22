Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

