Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.19

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $35.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001435 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,838,426 coins and its circulating supply is 975,193,922 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.