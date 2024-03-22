The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.12.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

