The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

