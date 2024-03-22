The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

