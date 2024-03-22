The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.09.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $93,603,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $87,203,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

