The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

NIKE stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after buying an additional 1,698,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

