The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $408.66 and last traded at $409.00. Approximately 589,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,339,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.71.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.50 and its 200-day moving average is $354.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

