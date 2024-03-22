The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.11

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 793083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $727.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.