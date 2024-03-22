The Mosaic Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

