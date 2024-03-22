The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 12,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 94,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

