The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.