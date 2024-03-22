Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.93. 1,240,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,289,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TLRY
Tilray Brands Trading Up 11.4 %
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.