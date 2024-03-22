Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.93. 1,240,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,289,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 11.4 %

Tilray Brands Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Stories

